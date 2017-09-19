West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench for Manchester City in the 6-0 win over Watford on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Midfielder Jake Livermore will miss West Brom's Carabao Cup third-round tie with Manchester City after being given an extended break to help him recover from feeling mentally tired.

Midfielders Nacer Chadli (thigh) and Oliver Burke (hamstring) remain doubts.

City's Ilkay Gundogan could step up his return from a long-term knee injury with a first start of the season.

Captain Vincent Kompany (calf) will be assessed after returning to training last week.

Goalkeeper Ederson is a strong candidate to be rested after playing two matches in protective headgear following his nasty clash with Liverpool's Sadio Mane, meaning Claudio Bravo could start.

It remains to be seen if veteran midfielder Yaya Toure is involved for the first time this campaign.

