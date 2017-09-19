Arsenal v Doncaster Rovers

Arsenal and Doncaster last met in 2005 in the League Cup when Arsene Wenger's side won on penalties

Doncaster manager Darren Ferguson "wants to see Arsenal's best players" in their Carabao Cup tie so it provides "a fantastic test for his team".

Rovers are struggling at the wrong end of League One having won just one of their opening eight games.

"No doubt, whichever team we play against, we will be playing against a quality side," said Ferguson.

However, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has suggested he will play a weakened team in the third-round contest.

The Frenchman left out many of his first-team players in the Europa League match against Cologne and says "it will be a similar team" to the one fielded against the Bundesliga side.

Wenger confirmed defender Calum Chambers and midfielder Jack Wilshere will be involved.

But striker Danny Welbeck is out for three weeks with a groin injury, while midfielder Mesut Ozil has inflammation of his knee so will also miss the game.

The two sides last met in the same competition back in 2005 when Doncaster took the Premier League side all the way to penalties but lost 3-1.

Ferguson added: "We are going down there to shock them and in a one-off game you never know, we are not going there for a night out.

"To win the game we have to be bang at it. We have to give an eight or nine out of 10 performance and hope they are not at it."

