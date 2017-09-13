Scottish Gossip: Celtic hammered by PSG, Rangers, Partick Thistle, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former striker Chris Sutton says Celtic's 5-0 Champions League thrashing from PSG was "embarrassing" and slams the decision not to bring in a new central defender in the transfer window. (Daily Record)

"Pantomime villain" Neymar has now had a hand in 12 goals - seven assists and five strikes - in five Champions League games against Celtic. (Scotsman)

Roy McGregor, the Ross County chairman and major shareholder, appeals for "peace to reign" in Scottish football following the SFA's decision to reject the SPFL's call for an independent inquiry into the financial collapse of Rangers. (Herald, subscription required)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is eyeing a World Cup adventure with Colombia after a flying start to his career in Scotland. (Daily Mail)

Former Motherwell player and assistant manager Kenny Black is happy to see his old club start the season so well and reckons they can be top six challengers, having held on to striker Louis Moult. (Daily Record)

Partick Thistle managing director Ian Maxwell says manager Alan Archibald will not be given unlimited time to turn around their poor start to the season, as he warned against complacency setting in at Firhill. (Herald, subscription required)

Aberdeen are set for contract talks with defender Anthony O'Connor, whose deal expires at the end of the season. (Sun, print edition)

Former Hearts defender Jordan McGhee, now at Falkirk, admits he was disappointed to see Ian Cathro lose his job since his confidence had been restored by the head coach, who was sacked before the Premiership season started. (Sun)

Rangers have confirmed they will travel to Canada to play a glamour friendly against Benfica during next month's international break. (Daily Record)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon insists Lewis Stevenson remains "a very important player", despite the left-back dropping out of the side for the past two matches. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ex-Kilmarnock manager Kenny Shiels claims the authorities were out to get him during his time in Scotland. (Sun)

Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon insists he can handle pressure after coming for criticism from fans after a shaky start to the season. (Sun)

Striker Gavin Reilly is out to prove both he and St Mirren belong in the Premiership. (Herald, subscription required)

Rangers defender Bruno Alves is revealed as Scotland's highest-rated player in FIFA 18 - the latest instalment of the hit game. (Sun)

Former Rangers captain Lorenzo Amoruso is preparing to showcase his cooking skills on Celebrity Masterchef in his native Italy. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors are ready to give winger Tommy Seymour his first taste of Pro14 action at Cardiff Blues this weekend following an extended rest after his involvement in the Lions' tour. (Daily Record, print edition)

Newtonmore will be without key defender Stephen MacDonald for the Camanachd Cup final at the end of this month. (Herald, subscription required)