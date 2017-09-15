Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder 'out for a few matches'

Paul Pogba has played in every single match for Manchester United since the start of the season

Midfielder Paul Pogba will be out for "a few matches" after suffering a hamstring injury during Manchester United's 3-0 win over Basel on Tuesday.

The France player, 24, came off in the 19th minute of the Champions League Group A match.

Manager Jose Mourinho said: "We miss Pogba, we need him.

"But Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick are waiting for a chance. We have previously lost players during crucial moments. We didn't cry."

Mourinho's side host Everton on Sunday, with former captain Wayne Rooney set to face United for the first time since he left Old Trafford in the summer.

"I think he will get a welcome he deserves," said the Portuguese manager.

"Sometimes in England the word 'legend' comes too easy. Not in this case. Trophies, goals. One of the most important players at United. The stadium will show him the respect he deserves."

Meanwhile, Mourinho said left-back Luke Shaw had recovered from injury and suggested it was now a "question of form".