Paul Jones: New Isle of Man manager 'excited' to build on Island Games gold

Paul Jones (black top) is a former Island international and manages Rushen United

Paul Jones is looking to build on the Island Games success after being named the Isle of Man's new manager.

The men's football team won their first ever Island Games title in Gotland in June with a 6-0 victory in the final over Greenland.

Jones, a former physiotherapist at Glasgow Rangers, said: "I'm excited to take the group forwards and build on the Games success."

The former Island international succeeds Nick Hurt in the role.

Hurt's contract was not renewed by the Isle of Man Football Association.

Jones said: "I was very happy to be approached for the role of senior national team manager.

"We have a big year ahead and the games come upon us very quickly, so we are keen to start working with the players this week."

The 40-year-old will continue with his job as manager of Rushen United on the island.

His first match with the Isle of Man will be against Peterborough and District League in the English FA Inter-League Cup at The Bowl on 7 October.

The squad then travels to Glasgow to compete in the Umbro Quadrangular Tournament, which starts on 11 October.