Andre Villas-Boas: Shanghai SIPG coach says rivals 'created car accidents'

Shanghai SIPG defeated Guangzhou Evergrande 5-4 on penalties in the second leg of their Asian Champions League quarter-final

Shanghai SIPG coach Andre Villas-Boas has accused Guangzhou Evergrande of engineering car accidents as his team travelled to Tuesday's Asian Champions League quarter-final match.

SIPG won 5-4 on penalties in the second leg, after Guangzhou Evergrande overcame a 4-0 first-leg deficit.

Villas-Boas said: "Two cars separately had three accidents in front of us. This club can cause accidents."

The BBC has contacted Guangzhou for a response.

After the hosts took the game to extra time, SIPG had two players sent off and both teams scored to make the final aggregate score 5-5.

Villas-Boas also said:

"The referee chose the end of the Guangzhou fans to take the penalties."

"Guangzhou have players who can elbow [SIPG's Brazilian midfielder Elkeson] and not be suspended"

"The referee gave our goalkeeper a yellow card during the penalties and this is a disgrace. It's a disgrace."

"[Guangzhou player] Zhang Linpeng should be suspended from this game because he used his elbow in the first game and he's not suspended because the committee of ethics and discipline at Asian Football Confederation did not judge an elbow as violent conduct."

"This is the greatest achievement for SIPG ever because it's against a club that is dominating the AFC."

Villas-Boas became the manager of SIPG in November 2016, replacing former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson.

The BBC has also contacted the AFC for comment.