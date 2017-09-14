Wales up to 13th in Fifa world football rankings

Wales have climbed from 18th to 13th place in the Fifa world rankings after World Cup qualifying wins over Moldova and Austria in September.

The improvement could mean Wales have a favourable seeding if they face a play-off to reach the finals in Russia 2018.

Wales are currently second in Group D, four points behind group leaders Serbia with two matches left.

Nine European group winners will qualify automatically, with the eight best playing-off for four spots.

The new rankings also mean Chris Coleman's side are the highest-ranked British team, overtaking England (15th) with Northern Ireland 20th and Scotland 43rd.

But British bragging rights are less significant than the potential impact on their World Cup qualifying chances.

If Wales reach the play-offs, their world ranking will be important because it will decide if they are seeded or not.

The draw for the play-offs takes place on 17 October, based on the Fifa world rankings updated a day earlier.

When the draw for the play-offs is made, the eight teams will be separated in two pots with the four highest-ranked teams seeded in one pot.

Being seeded does not affect when teams play their play-off legs home and away, but it would mean Wales avoiding other seeded teams such as Portugal and Italy.

Wales' remaining qualifying matches are against Georgia away on 6 October and Republic of Ireland in Cardiff three days later.

