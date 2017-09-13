FC Basel charged by Uefa for setting off fireworks during Man Utd defeat

Basel fans set off fireworks at Old Trafford

FC Basel have been charged by Uefa after their fans set off fireworks during the 3-0 Champions League defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Marouane Fellaini, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku scored for the hosts in Tuesday's Group A game.

Celtic and Paris St-Germain have also been charged over incidents during their Champions League match.

The cases will be dealt with by Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body on 19 October.