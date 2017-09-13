John Sheridan: Oldham Athletic boss sees improvement in side

John Sheridan has had three spells as manager of Oldham Athletic

Oldham Athletic boss John Sheridan says he can see improvements in his side after they beat Bristol Rovers to win their first game of the season.

Rovers had levelled the scores at 2-2 after 85 minutes but Eoin Doyle scored an 88th-minute winner for the Latics.

The victory lifted them off the bottom of League One and ended their 11-game winless run in all competitions.

"It's a massive win but I expected to do better this season and win more," Sheridan told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I can see it [improvement] in the performances of late. It's important the lads stick together. We want to do well and it's disappointing we're losing."

Prior to their midweek win at Bristol Rovers, Oldham had not won a game since beating Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season.

"I'm chuffed to bits to get our first win and hopefully we can carry this on. If we play like we have done against Charlton and Fleetwood then those performances will win us a lot of games in this league," Sheridan continued.

"We hope the consistency can get to the level we've shown in our last three games."

Oldham host League One leaders Shrewsbury on Saturday, kick-off 15:00 BST.