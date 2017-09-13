Neil Harris: Millwall manager says Lee Gregory's red card was a 'poor decision'

Neil Harris' Millwall are 19th in the Championship with one win from seven matches

Millwall manager Neil Harris says Lee Gregory's red card against QPR was a "poor decision" and will appeal.

The forward was sent off in the first half as Millwall drew 2-2 at Loftus Road on Tuesday after being 2-0 up.

Harris told BBC Radio London: "It was a really, really poor decision. Having seen it back, it is not a red card.

"I could go with a foul and even a yellow card, but to be a red card it has to be serious foul play. It has to be dangerous, but it is not at all."

Conor McLaughlin gave Millwall the lead within six minutes before Gregory was shown a straight red card by referee Roger East for a tackle on Josh Scowen four minutes before the break.

Jed Wallace gave the Lions a two-goal lead after half-time, but QPR scored twice in the last 17 minutes to steal a point.

The Millwall boss revealed both sides were stunned by the dismissal and Millwall plan to appeal.

"I think everyone in the ground was surprised to see a red brandished," continued Harris. "My first thought is we will appeal it.

"The player reaction is always the key one. Their (QPR) reaction in the dressing room is they can't believe it was a red card.

"Our players who were close to it questioned whether it was even a foul."