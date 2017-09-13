BBC Sport - Steph Houghton backs England manager Mark Sampson after 'difficult situation'

Houghton backs Sampson after 'difficult situation'

England captain Steph Houghton says bullying allegations against head coach Mark Sampson have "hit the squad very hard" but he retains her support.

Sampson is accused of discrimination by Chelsea striker Eniola Aluko.

The 34-year-old has been cleared of wrongdoing by two investigations and vehemently denies the allegations.

