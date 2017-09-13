Cambridge United: Jabo Ibehre delighted by 'nasty' win over Crewe

Cambridge are the 10th club Jabo Ibehre has played for during his career

Cambridge United striker Jabo Ibehre was delighted to see the team's "nasty side" in their win at Crewe Alexandra.

The 34-year-old scored the only goal of the game at a blustery Gresty Road as Shaun Derry's side bounced back from Saturday's defeat by Barnet.

"We had the lead and thought 'we're not losing this'," said the 34-year-old.

"It was a real dogged effort and sometimes winning like that is even better sometimes because every one is in it and busting a gut."

The goal was Ibehre's second for Cambridge after turning down a new deal with Carlisle United in order to move south.

And the win took them up to 13th in League Two, with 10 points from their seven games so far.

"It was very tricky, especially for us forwards from goal-kicks because it was swirling in the wind and the rain," Ibehre told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"We adapted to it and we showed we've got that nasty side and can battle against teams.

"Sometimes in the season you have to show that. We've got some fantastic ball players but they rolled up sleeves and showed another side to their game."