Champions League - Group E
NK Maribor0Spartak Moscow0

NK Maribor v Spartak Moscow

Line-ups

NK Maribor

  • 33Handanovic
  • 22Milec
  • 26Rajcevic
  • 4Suler
  • 28Viler
  • 8Kabha
  • 5Vrhovec
  • 20Bajde
  • 7Ahmedi
  • 39Bohar
  • 9Morales Tavares

Substitutes

  • 6Pihler
  • 10Hotic
  • 21Dervisevic
  • 27Mesanovic
  • 29Palcic
  • 69Obradovic
  • 97Kramaric

Spartak Moscow

  • 32Rebrov
  • 16Bocchetti
  • 29Kutepov
  • 14Jikia
  • 38Eshchenko
  • 8Glushakov
  • 11Fernando
  • 50Pasalic
  • 23Kombarov
  • 10Promes
  • 12Luiz Adriano

Substitutes

  • 3Petkovic
  • 19Samedov
  • 22Scherbakov
  • 25Melgarejo
  • 57Selikhov
  • 71Popov
  • 99Rocha Neves
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin

Match Stats

Home TeamNK MariborAway TeamSpartak Moscow
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Rajcevic (Maribor) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Valon Ahmedi with a cross following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Marko Suler (Maribor) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Valon Ahmedi with a cross.

Corner, Maribor. Conceded by Luiz Adriano.

Corner, Maribor. Conceded by Artyom Rebrov.

Attempt saved. Valon Ahmedi (Maribor) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Milec.

Attempt missed. Marwan Kabha (Maribor) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Maribor. Conceded by Luiz Adriano.

Attempt blocked. Damjan Bohar (Maribor) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

Valon Ahmedi (Maribor) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Salvatore Bocchetti (Spartak Moscow).

Attempt missed. Luiz Adriano (Spartak Moscow) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrey Eshchenko.

Attempt missed. Andrey Eshchenko (Spartak Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luiz Adriano.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Rajcevic (Maribor) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Damjan Bohar with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Maribor. Conceded by Andrey Eshchenko.

Attempt saved. Martin Milec (Maribor) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gregor Bajde.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd11003033
2CSKA11002113
3Benfica100112-10
4Basel100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG11005053
2Bayern Mun11003033
3Anderlecht100103-30
4Celtic100105-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea11006063
2Atl Madrid10100001
3Roma10100001
4FK Qarabag100106-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11003033
2Sporting11003213
3Olympiakos100123-10
4Juventus100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11001013
2NK Maribor10100001
3Spartak Moscow10100001
4Liverpool100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11002023
2Napoli10100001
3Shakt Donsk10100001
4Feyenoord100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas10100001
2FC Porto10100001
3Monaco10100001
4RB Leipzig10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid11001013
2Bor Dortmd10101101
3Tottenham10101101
4Apoel Nic100101-10
View full Champions League tables

