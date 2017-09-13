Attempt missed. Aleksandar Rajcevic (Maribor) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Valon Ahmedi with a cross following a corner.
NK Maribor v Spartak Moscow
Line-ups
NK Maribor
- 33Handanovic
- 22Milec
- 26Rajcevic
- 4Suler
- 28Viler
- 8Kabha
- 5Vrhovec
- 20Bajde
- 7Ahmedi
- 39Bohar
- 9Morales Tavares
Substitutes
- 6Pihler
- 10Hotic
- 21Dervisevic
- 27Mesanovic
- 29Palcic
- 69Obradovic
- 97Kramaric
Spartak Moscow
- 32Rebrov
- 16Bocchetti
- 29Kutepov
- 14Jikia
- 38Eshchenko
- 8Glushakov
- 11Fernando
- 50Pasalic
- 23Kombarov
- 10Promes
- 12Luiz Adriano
Substitutes
- 3Petkovic
- 19Samedov
- 22Scherbakov
- 25Melgarejo
- 57Selikhov
- 71Popov
- 99Rocha Neves
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Marko Suler (Maribor) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Valon Ahmedi with a cross.
Corner, Maribor. Conceded by Luiz Adriano.
Corner, Maribor. Conceded by Artyom Rebrov.
Attempt saved. Valon Ahmedi (Maribor) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Milec.
Attempt missed. Marwan Kabha (Maribor) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Maribor. Conceded by Luiz Adriano.
Attempt blocked. Damjan Bohar (Maribor) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Valon Ahmedi (Maribor) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Salvatore Bocchetti (Spartak Moscow).
Attempt missed. Luiz Adriano (Spartak Moscow) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrey Eshchenko.
Attempt missed. Andrey Eshchenko (Spartak Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luiz Adriano.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Rajcevic (Maribor) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Damjan Bohar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Maribor. Conceded by Andrey Eshchenko.
Attempt saved. Martin Milec (Maribor) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gregor Bajde.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.