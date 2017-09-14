Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Everton, PSG, Motherwell, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Everton are considering a January bid for Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston after the 18-year-old's performance against £198m Paris St-Germain forward Neymar in the French side's 5-0 Champions League win in Glasgow on Tuesday. (Scottish Sun)

Queen's Park head coach Gus MacPherson, who gave Anthony Ralston his senior debut while on loan from Celtic, thinks the 18-year-old will shrug off Neymar's refusal to shake hands after Paris St-Germain's Champions League win in Glasgow because the right-back has the confidence of a veteran. (The Scotsman)

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig says Neymar will never be loved like former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi because he continues to try to deceive referees by diving and after the Paris St-Germain forward refused to shake hands with Anthony Ralston. (Daily Express)

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar opted against handing his shirt to teenage full-back Anthony Ralston because he had promised it to a charity set up by Celtic legend Kenny Dalglish. (The Scotsman)

French sport paper L'Equipe has castigated Celtic's performance in their Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain by giving the Glasgow side's players an average rating of 3.2 out of 10. (Evening Times)

Celtic face the prospect of being forced to play Champions League home ties in a partially-closed home stadium after a supporter invaded the pitch and attempted to kick Kylian Mbappe during Tuesday's 5-0 home loss to Paris St-Germain. (The National)

Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs says Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar are the most potent strike partnership in the global game after they were responsible for four of the goals in Tuesday's 5-0 thrashing of the Scottish champions and reckons the French side are now good enough to win Champions League. (The Scotsman)

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic, former Ross County midfielder Jackson Irvine, now with Burton Albion, and former St Mirren midfielder Aaron Mooy, presently with Huddersfield Town, have been nominated for the Australian PFA Footballer of the Year award. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha swears he could not care less if his side go top of the Scottish top flight for the first time in six years after facing Partick Thistle on Friday, because he will not look at the league table until the last day. (The Herald)

Manager Pedro Caixinha, whose training methods were criticised by Michael O'Halloran, the forward sent on loan by Rangers to St Johnstone, says his British players need to get used to having fewer days off. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell manager Steve Robinson has revealed that he snubbed signing for Rangers and Manchester United as a player because he wanted to learn from Terry Venables at Tottenham Hotspur. (Daily Record)

Tory MP and assistant referee Douglas Ross has been given a warning by the Scottish FA after calling for a crackdown on gipsy travellers, but the governing body's compliance officer concluded that the remarks fell short of being "discriminatory". (Daily Mail, print edition)

Douglas Ross, the new Tory MP for Moray, has earned more than £2,500 as a match official since his election by topping up his Westminster salary with work as a professional linesman at football matches, including Champions League games. (The Mirror)

New Hearts signing Ross Callachan has made a personal donation to the youth development fund of his former club, Raith Rovers. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has urged councillors to back plans for a new stadium for the club by telling a public meeting that the Dons' training facilities are "embarrassing". (Evening Express)

Dundee and Dundee United are to stage a 'sound test' using a decibel meter at their respective grounds to determine which set of fans are the noisier. (Evening Telegraph)

Highland League club Formartine United have announced former Ross County midfielder Paul Lawson as their new first-team manager, with former Aberdeen defender Russell Anderson as his assistant. (The Press and Journal)

New Scotland Women manager Shelley Kerr is poised to give fringe players often overlooked by predecessor Anna Signuel a chance to impress in tonight's World Cup warm-up friendly against Hungary in Budapest. (The Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland lost more registered golfers than any other country in Europe from 2015 to 2016, according to an annual report released by KPMG, with the Golf Participation Report for Europe 2017 also claiming that the home of golf had the highest number of course closures during the same period.(The Scotsman)