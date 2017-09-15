Ben Davies: Tottenham guarding against backlash, says ex-Swansea defender

Ben Davies celebrates one of Harry Kane's two goals for Tottenham against Borussia Dortmund

Ben Davies says Tottenham have to beware a backlash from his former club Swansea in Saturday's Premier League match at Wembley (17:30 BST).

The Wales international defender played in Spurs' 3-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund - their first win in five matches at their temporary home.

Swans lost 1-0 at home to Newcastle on Sunday, a result that surprised Davies.

"I expected them to do well but it wasn't to be and we have to hope there's no backlash," he said.

Davies, 24, started his professional career with the Welsh club, playing 65 League matches before moving to Tottenham for £10m in July 2014.

He has impressed for club and country this season, and was one of Wales' stand-out players in the World Cup qualifying wins over Austria and Moldova in September.

Davies says the match with Swansea is one of his highlights in any season and is likely to face former team-mate Wilfried Bony, who re-signed for Paul Clement's side from Manchester City on deadline transfer day.

Bony boosts Swans

"It was obviously an important part of my life there at that club and it's a game I always look forward to when the fixtures come out," he said.

"He (Bony) was a top player at the club when I was there and I bet the club are delighted to have him back.

"He can cause a lot of problems for whoever they are against."

Davies hopes Tottenham's win over Dortmund at Wembley will mark a change in fortune for the club, who have struggled at the ground while White Hart Lane is being redeveloped.

Spurs used the ground for Champions League matches last season and have won only two out of nine matches they have played there since March 2015.

"We hope the win lifts a bit of the talk of the struggles we have here," added Davies.

"We've always been confident playing here, it's now time to pick up results."

"It's about trying to build momentum and trying to get on a winning run and hopefully we've started that with the last two games now and hopefully it will continue."