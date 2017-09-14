Lorca van de Putte: Bristol City Women sign Belgium left-back

Lorca van de Putte and Willie Kirk

Bristol City Women have signed Belgium defender Lorca van de Putte from Swedish top-flight club Kristianstads DFF.

The 29-year-old, who has had previous spells with FC Twente and Anderlecht, has won 55 caps for her country and has Champions League experience.

"I am an ambitious player and the club matches my ambition, which is exciting," she told the club's website.

"The way the Vixens play the game suits my style of play."

Under boss Willie Kirk, City won promotion to the Women's Super League 1 last season but finished next-to-bottom in the interim WSL Spring Series this summer, winning only one of their eight games.

Ahead of their WSL 1 opener away to Chelsea on 24 September, Kirk is delighted to have clinched a deal for Van de Putte.

"We had half-a-dozen targets at the end of the Spring Series with the aim of recruiting a quality left-back," he said.

"It was quite obvious to me that Lorca was the best fit for the club. on and off the pitch.

"She offers us great experience, can play in a number of different roles on the pitch and is physically and technically very good. I'm really looking forward to working with her in the upcoming season."

Meanwhile, Scotland international Frankie Brown has signed a new contract with the club.

The length of the 29-year-old's deal has not been disclosed.