Airtricity Premier Division: Galway Utd v Derry City (Fri)

Airtricity Premier Division: Galway Utd v Derry City Date: Friday, 15 September Venue: Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry are without Aaron McEneff, Darren Cole, Nathan Boyle and Dean Jarvis for the Premier Division trip to take on Galway United.

Suspension keeps out McEneff and Cole is ill while Boyle (knee) and Jarvis (quad) are both injured.

City are fourth and pushing for a European place while Galway lie 11th and fighting against relegation.

Meanwhile, Derry's final four home league matches have been switched from Sunday kick-offs to Friday nights.

City boss Kenny Shiels said the move was taken to assist their fixture schedule including postponements resulting from international call-ups.

Lengthy break

The game at Eamonn Deacy Park will be Derry's first since the 4-0 home defeat by champions Dundalk on 20 August.

"Rustiness is a concern but we won't know the impact of the lay-off until after the game," added Shiels.

"This will be a tough match - Galway are a good team and I believe they are in a false position.

"It's also an intimidating place to play so if we get a win there I will be delighted and if we get a draw I will be content.

"We are missing four very important players but if we draw we will move up to third and that's where we want to be."