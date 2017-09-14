Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says Joe Lewis has been 'almost flawless' for Dons

Joe Lewis made a string of saves as Aberdeen earned a point against Hearts last week.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists Joe Lewis is benefiting from finally being a club's first choice goalkeeper.

The 29-year-old moved to Aberdeen in 2016 following a four-year spell with Cardiff where he spent much of his time on the bench or out on loan.

Lewis has been a stand-out for the Dons and received rave reviews for his display in last week's 0-0 draw against Hearts at Murrayfield.

"He has been almost flawless since he signed," McInnes told the club website.

"Joe needed to be someone's number one. He had been a number two and been in and out of teams.

"When you get that regular game time and you find a place to go and do that and be happy with your work, the player you can be comes out. I think we are seeing that with Joe. He has been very good.

Derek McInnes says Lewis has improved many aspects of his game during his time at Aberdeen

"We get a lot of players who get the plaudits at the top end of the pitch, the ones who can maybe light up a game. There has to be that balance. We don't call upon Joe too much week-in, week-out, but when we do he always answers.

"He is a fantastic keeper. He has got everything. What he has developed as well is a real concentration to be ready to make those saves."

That draw in Edinburgh was the Dons' first dropped points of the season.

McInnes' men are second in the Premiership table and the manager is targeting maximum points when Kilmarnock visit Pittodrie on Saturday.

"We have a 100% record at home in the league, we want that to continue," McInnes said.

"We will be up against a team who will be coming up here with a game-plan to try and get something from the game. There is a challenge. But being at home we want to try and get back to winning ways.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Heart of Midlothian 0-0 Aberdeen

"We were disappointed with the second-half performance last week but we take the point without being at our best. We are at home and we want to try and get a better 90 minute performance."

Killie are second-from-bottom in the Premiership with one point from five games, but McInnes is taking nothing for granted.

"It is very early in the season," he added. "You see a lot of teams have slow starts. I think I am right in saying Kilmarnock have had the biggest turnover of players.

"They are a team who possess good qualities, they have goals in them, they have good experience at the back and they are a side, like most of the teams in the league, who on their day can cause a lot of problems.

"It is very important that with us being at home, we show the confidence of a team who are up at the top end of the table."