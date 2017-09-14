Europa League: Arsenal v Cologne delayed by an hour at Emirates Stadium

Cologne had a ticket allocation of 2,900 but 20,000 turned up in London

Arsenal's Europa League game against Cologne at Emirates Stadium has been delayed by an hour "in the interests of crowd safety", and will now kick off at 21:05 BST.

Thousands of ticketless away fans turned up outside the ground and no supporters were allowed in.

German side Cologne had only been given a ticket allocation of 2,900, but around 20,000 of their fans brought central London to a standstill earlier in the afternoon.

Police said flares were let off but reported "no significant disorder".

Cologne are returning to European competition for the first time in 25 years.

Arsenal have not played in the Europa League since 2000. They missed out on Champions League football by finishing fifth in the Premier League last season.

Media playback is not supported on this device The Germans are playing Arsenal in the Europa League