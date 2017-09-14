Mark Sampson: FA could re-open investigation

Media playback is not supported on this device I'm not a racist - Sampson

The Football Association could re-open its investigation into racism claims surrounding England's women's boss Mark Sampson after further evidence was submitted to the governing body.

Sampson was alleged to have asked mixed race England midfielder Drew Spence whether she had been arrested during a tournament in 2015, a claim which he denied.

The claim was first made by Spence's England and Chelsea team-mate Eniola Aluko, but Spence has submitted written evidence supporting the allegation.

Two investigations cleared Sampson of any wrongdoing, but questions have been asked about the thoroughness of the probes as Spence was not interviewed during either process.

Sampson's alleged comments are understood to have left the then-22-year-old feeling shocked.

Senior FA executives are set to face a parliamentary inquiry over the investigations which Aluko raised as a "bullying and harassment" grievance.

Striker Aluko and fellow England forward Lianne Sanderson have also been invited to give evidence to a select committee hearing planned for mid-October.

In a separate allegation, Aluko has claimed Sampson told her to make sure her Nigerian relatives did not bring the Ebola virus to a game at Wembley in 2014.

On Monday, Sampson appeared to contradict his own evidence on this issue after denying he had a conversation with Aluko about Ebola.

But in the independent investigation, he told barrister Katharine Newton that he had joked with Aluko about her being called Ebola instead of Eniola by a cold-caller.