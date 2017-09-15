Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday 15 September

Bangor City v Connah's Quay Nomads: These two sides are level on points and both eyeing a potential title challenge, so this should be one of the biggest games of the season so far at the University Stadium. Bangor dominated Carmarthen last time out, while Nomads ground out a victory over Bala despite being down to ten men before the hour mark.

Cefn Druids v Prestatyn Town: The Seasiders will look to build on a decent draw at Llandudno while Druids are looking to recover from a 4-0 hammering at New Saints.

Cardiff Metropolitan v The New Saints: Another potential clash between two sides with eyes on the top prize in the WPL takes place at Cyncoed Campus in what is likely to be a quality contest. On paper this is the New Saints' biggest test since their opening day hammering at Bangor. The Students have only lost to Bala and were too strong for Bangor at home, making this a tough match to call.

Saturday 16 September

Llandudno FC v Barry Town United: The only undefeated team in the WPL, Llandudno are likely to need to win to regain top spot as they do not play until Saturday. They dropped their first points of the season last weekend and face a Barry side buoyed by a fine win over Newtown at Jenner Park where Kayne McLaggon scored twice.

Newtown AFC v Aberystwyth Town FC: Both these sides come into this one after losses, having both been beaten 2-0 last weekend. Aberystwyth have not picked up any points since the opening day of the season. Newtown will want to show their defeat last time to Barry Town United was a one off as they return to Latham Park, as they had been on a decent run.

Bala Town v Carmarthen Town: For The Lakesiders this will be considered a home banker against a pointless Carmarthen. Bala have already faced New Saints, Nomads and Cardiff Met, so will feel this is a good chance to capitalise on hard work in the early weeks of the campaign.

Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday 16 September

Clitheroe v Colywn Bay

FA Cup, second qualifying round

Saturday 16 September

Havant and Waterlooville v Merthyr Town