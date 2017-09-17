Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, Rangers, Celtic, Swansea, Morgan

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

"If the players don't like what I am saying publicly I do not care," says head coach Neil Lennon after criticising his Hibernian players in the wake of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Motherwell. (Scotland on Sunday)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha insists he needs only two days to prepare for next Saturday's Premiership meeting with Celtic and did not watch the Scottish champions' 5-0 defeat by Paris St-Germain. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes Rangers are targeting the title, having outspent the reigning champions this summer. (Herald - subscription required)

Caixinha's Rangers have lost twice to Rodgers' Celtic

Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso insists he is ready for the first derby of his career when his side take on Celtic. (Sunday Mail)

Cardoso says the Old Firm derby is "from another world". (Sun)

Striker Leigh Griffiths has indicated on social media he is planning to tie a Celtic scarf round the goalposts at Ibrox once again after next weekend's meeting with Rangers. (Scotland on Sunday)

French striker Moussa Dembele has warned Rangers he's back better than ever after scoring on his return to the Celtic first team in Saturday's 4-0 defeat of Ross County. (Sunday Mail)

Swansea City are keen on St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan, who has also attracted interest from Celtic and Rangers. (Mail Online)

Morgan has scored six goals so far this season

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch has urged Northern Ireland Under-19 cap Jordan Jones, who scored in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Aberdeen, to use potential involvement in next year's World Cup as inspiration. (Herald - subscription required)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says the Dons got what they deserved after surrendering a lead against Kilmarnock. (STV)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright felt his side's 3-2 defeat at Dundee turned on two decisions after his side had a goal disallowed and also had a penalty given against them. (Herald - subscription required)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors wing Lelia Masaga says he had a really bad impression of his adopted home city before he joined Warriors but now says: "No, it's a beautiful city." (Scotland on Sunday)