Kenneth Zohore: Neil Warnock tells striker's agent to show gratitude

Kenneth Zohore failed to score at Preston in midweek and has now gone more than a month without a goal

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock says Kenneth Zohore's agent should stop talking about other clubs' interest in the striker and be grateful for the progress he has made at Cardiff.

A report in the Danish press says Cardiff turned down a £17 million bid from Brighton while BBC Wales Sport reported that Everton were also keen.

Zohore is without a goal since the opening day of the season and Warnock says the speculation is a factor.

"I don't think it helps," he said.

"The agent should just think himself lucky that I've made him the player he is - because he was going back to Belgium and the agent wouldn't have made a penny, but that's another story."

'Best three' next at home

Warnock believes Cardiff's next three home games, against Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds and Derby, represent Cardiff's toughest tests of the season.

"The next three home matches are probably against the three best teams in the division," he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"In a way I'm pleased they are these kind of games really. We know they are going to be good games and if we are not on our game we will get beaten. They are good sides. But they are games I'm really looking forward to.

"Sheffield Wednesday, from a personal point of view, is very special to me. It always has been."

Neil Warnock spent eight years as Sheffield United manager

Steel City pride

As a former Sheffield United manager and lifelong Blades fan, Warnock admits he has a 'special' relationship with Wednesday fans, having previously said he expects Hillsborough to mark his passing with a "minute of booing."

Warnock admits a visit from the Owls gives him special incentive.

"I always enjoy going to Hillsborough and the welcome I receive up there. But they are like our fans, they will bring a tremendous amount of fans down here. There will be a good atmosphere," he said.

"Our fans are going to play a massive role in the next three home matches. The sound when the stadium starts buzzing is unbelievable and it does lift you. That's what we want. We want our fans to get behind us in these up-coming home fixtures."

Selection issues

Having been able to name almost an unchanged side so far this season, Warnock admits he could ring the changes after Cardiff's 3-0 defeat to Preston.

"You can't (make changes) when you're winning," said Warnock.

"But that morning, two or three looked lethargic, but I could tell in the first 10 minutes in they haven't had the energy they normally have. One or two can be loss of form, but not when it's eight or nine.

"You'd think with a loss or a defeat, I'd give one or two chances.

"On the Wednesday I was like a zombie myself, I just fell asleep. They've played two games in four days and I could understand [the tiredness].

"The lads who are not in the team are all pushing to impress me. Whether I put one or two in you'll have to wait and see."