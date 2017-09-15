BBC Sport - NI women upbeat ahead of World Cup qualifying campaign

NI women upbeat ahead of World Cup campaign

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan and manager Alfie Wylie are confident they can compete well in the forthcoming Women's World Cup qualifying campaign.

Northern Ireland begin away to Norway on Friday night, followed by a home fixture against the Republic of Ireland at Mourneview Park on Tuesday.

Norway are top seeds in the group, with Northern Ireland fifth seeds, but Wylie is targeting a third place finish in the qualifiers.

Top videos

Video

NI women upbeat ahead of World Cup campaign

Video

Newcastle training can get nasty - Lascelles

Video

Palace's Souare relives horrific car crash

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Seven reasons why Ronaldo is ridiculous

Video

Saracens' George is 'the real deal' - Smit

Video

Skier Ragettli's incredible parkour training video

Video

'First Foxes press conference was toughest career moment'

Video

The inside track on this year's likely Champions League stars

Top Stories