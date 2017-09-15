Bradley Collins: Forest Green Rovers keeper cleared after 'spit' allegation

Tempers flared on the final whistle of Forest Green against Lincoln

Forest Green keeper Bradley Collins has been "cleared of any wrongdoing" by the Football Association after an incident during Tuesday's game against Lincoln.

On-loan Collins, 20, had been accused of spitting at Lincoln defender Sean Raggett by Imps manager Danny Cowley.

A statement on the Forest Green website said: "The FA has found no evidence of any wrongdoing by Brad Collins.

"Forest Green worked with the FA and would like to thank them for their diligence in investigating the matter."

Lincoln won the match 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Harry Anderson.