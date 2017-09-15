Luke Maxwell: Gateshead loan Birmingham City midfielder on loan

Luke Maxwell (left) is yet to make a competitive appearance for Birmingham

Gateshead have signed Birmingham City midfielder Luke Maxwell on a three-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old, who began his career with hometown club Kidderminster, is a regular for Blues' under-23 side.

He made his Football League debut on loan at Grimsby last season, appearing a further three times for the Mariners.

Maxwell will go straight into the Gateshead squad for Saturday's National League match with Aldershot Town at the International Stadium.