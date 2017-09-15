Hamilton's David Templeton expects Hearts fans to give him hard time

David Templeton joined Accies in March

David Templeton expects to get a hard time from visiting Hearts fans after his departure from Tynecastle to Rangers five years ago.

The Hamilton Academical winger left Hearts when they were in the top flight to join a Rangers side then in Scotland's fourth tier.

"I'm sure I'll get a few boos from some of the fans," said the 28-year-old.

"It would be nice to get a cheer from them, but the way things happened, I think they didn't like me for that."

Templeton was being tipped for the very top when Rangers agreed to pay Hearts a fee of nearly £1m for a player the Edinburgh club later claimed had been "desperate to leave".

But he struggled for form before an injury picked up in August 2015 limited him to 15 appearances since.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said of Saturday's Premiership visit by the Edinburgh side. "It's one of the ones I looked for when the fixtures came out.

"It will be good to play against my old club."

Templeton, who had briefly decided to retire after his release by Rangers before Accies persuaded him to think again last season, realises that some Hearts fans remain critical of his decision to leave for Rangers.

Templeton (right) faced former club Hearts when they beat Rangers in 2014

"But there was a lot of stuff in behind that they didn't know about," he said.

"Hopefully, if I am involved and they do boo me, that will inspire me to do better."

Templeton's progress since joining Hamilton towards the end of last season has been slow and all but one of his seven appearances this season have been as a substitute.

"You never want to be an impact player, so for me, I want to try and get as fit as possible and get in the team," he said.

"If I can do that and do well, I'm sure I'll be able to keep myself there."

Hamilton have started this season with some promise, sitting mid-table, and Templeton admits there is an added incentive among the players to prove wrong those who tipped them as relegation favourites.

"In the last few seasons, we have been flirting with relegation," he added. "Having witnessed it last year at the end, none of the players want that, so we are pushing on to make sure we're not in that spot again.

"To come here and be written off so early is strange.

"The boys don't mind that really, because it gives us an extra push to do well and keep the pundits quiet."