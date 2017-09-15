Duncan Watmore: Sunderland striker set for comeback game
Sunderland striker Duncan Watmore is set to return to action on Saturday after a nine-month injury absence.
The 23-year-old, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament last December, will play 45 minutes for the Black Cats' under-23 side against Manchester City.
However, manager Simon Grayson has no plans to rush Watmore back into the first team despite Sunderland's recent problems in front of goal.
"That's a big boost for Duncan and ultimately us as a club," said Grayson.
"But we're certainly not in a position where we're going to throw him back into the first team.
"He's been out for such a long time and we have to be very careful with that."