Courtney Richards: Solihull Moors sign Macclesfield Town midfielder on loan

Former Torquay United captain Courtney Richards scored six goals in 103 appearances in the fifth tier for the Gulls

Solihull Moors have signed Courtney Richards from fellow National League side Macclesfield Town on loan.

The 23-year-old, who has made five appearances since joining Macclesfield from Torquay United this summer, has moved to Damson Park on a three-month deal until 12 December.

He will be eligible for the struggling Moors for Saturday's trip to Bromley.

"Courtney will add energy and quality to our midfield to complement what we already have," said boss Liam McDonald.

"Despite only being 23, he's an experienced footballer who is a leader and will be a good character to have in our dressing room."

Solihull are 22nd in the table, four points above bottom club Torquay, having won just twice in 10 games this season.

