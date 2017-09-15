Jordon Thompson & Paul Bignot: Barrow sign defenders

Paul Bignot (pictured in action for Grimsby) has Football League experience with four different clubs

Barrow have eased their injury problems with the signings of defensive duo Jordon Thompson and Paul Bignot.

Thompson, 18, has signed for the Bluebirds on a one-month loan from Coventry City, while experienced Bignot has joined as a non-contract player.

Barrow are expecting to be without Dave Nieskens (knee) and Thierry Audel (broken arm) for a number of weeks.

The two new arrivals are both available for Barrow's National League game at home to Torquay on Saturday.