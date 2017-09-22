Reading v Hull City
Reading will assess winger Modou Barrow after he missed the past two games with a knee injury.
Defender Jordan Obita (ankle) and midfielder John Swift (hamstring) returned to the side for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Swansea and could feature again.
Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky welcomes back defender Ondrej Mazuch (knee).
The Tigers, who have won just one of their past seven games, have no new injury or suspension concerns.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 45%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 29%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Royals haven't won any of their last six league games against Hull (D2 L4), losing their last four in a row.
- Hull have won four of their last seven away league trips to Reading, losing only once in that time (D2).
- Reading, who lost 1-0 at the Madejski last time out against Bristol City, have never lost back to back home league games under Jaap Stam.
- Both of these sides have scored goals exclusively from inside the area in the Championship this season - Hull with all 14 of their goals and Reading with six.
- Hull midfielder Sebastian Larsson is the only player to fail to score a Championship penalty this season, firing over the bar against Derby; 14 of the other 15 penalties have all been scored.
- Reading have enjoyed an average possession figure of 59.8% in their league games so far this season, the highest in the Championship.