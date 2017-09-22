Championship
Reading15:00Hull
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Hull City

Jaap Stam
Reading manager Jaap Stam made nine changes for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Swansea
Reading will assess winger Modou Barrow after he missed the past two games with a knee injury.

Defender Jordan Obita (ankle) and midfielder John Swift (hamstring) returned to the side for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Swansea and could feature again.

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky welcomes back defender Ondrej Mazuch (knee).

The Tigers, who have won just one of their past seven games, have no new injury or suspension concerns.

SAM's prediction
Home win 45%Draw 26%Away win 29%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • The Royals haven't won any of their last six league games against Hull (D2 L4), losing their last four in a row.
  • Hull have won four of their last seven away league trips to Reading, losing only once in that time (D2).
  • Reading, who lost 1-0 at the Madejski last time out against Bristol City, have never lost back to back home league games under Jaap Stam.
  • Both of these sides have scored goals exclusively from inside the area in the Championship this season - Hull with all 14 of their goals and Reading with six.
  • Hull midfielder Sebastian Larsson is the only player to fail to score a Championship penalty this season, firing over the bar against Derby; 14 of the other 15 penalties have all been scored.
  • Reading have enjoyed an average possession figure of 59.8% in their league games so far this season, the highest in the Championship.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85211431117
2Wolves8521138517
3Cardiff8521127517
4Preston843193615
5Ipswich7502128415
6Sheff Utd850386215
7Middlesbrough8422105514
8Bristol City83411510513
9Sheff Wed8341107313
10Nottm Forest84041113-212
11QPR83231212011
12Norwich8323812-411
13Aston Villa8242109110
14Fulham824287110
15Derby73131111010
16Millwall823311929
17Hull82241415-18
18Reading722367-18
19Burton8224615-98
20Barnsley7214811-37
21Sunderland8134712-56
22Brentford8044712-54
23Birmingham8116412-84
24Bolton8026416-122
