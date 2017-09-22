Reading v Hull City

Reading manager Jaap Stam made nine changes for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Swansea

Reading will assess winger Modou Barrow after he missed the past two games with a knee injury.

Defender Jordan Obita (ankle) and midfielder John Swift (hamstring) returned to the side for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Swansea and could feature again.

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky welcomes back defender Ondrej Mazuch (knee).

The Tigers, who have won just one of their past seven games, have no new injury or suspension concerns.

SAM's prediction Home win 45% Draw 26% Away win 29%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

