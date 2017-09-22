Championship
Wolves15:00Barnsley
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Barnsley

Tom Bradshaw
Tom Bradshaw got the final goal as Barnsley scored four times in the final 17 minutes to beat Wolves 4-0 at Molineux in September 2016
Wolves hope that striker Leo Bonatini and defender Ruben Vinagre are fit for the home game against Barnsley.

Both players were forced off with knocks during last weekend's win at Nottingham Forest, which lifted Wolves to second in the Championship.

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has no new injury or suspension concerns.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies is set to make his 100th consecutive start for the club while midfielder Lloyd Isgrove (foot) could return.

A much-changed Wolves side claimed a 1-0 extra-time victory over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Barry Douglas, Kortney Hause and Morgan Gibbs-White will all hope to be involved in the squad once again, while forward Helder Costa and defender Ryan Bennett are also nearing comebacks.

SAM's prediction
Home win 70%Draw 18%Away win 12%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Wolves' 4-0 home defeat by Barnsley last September was their first defeat in 14 home league meetings with the Tykes.
  • Wolves have conceded six of their last seven league goals in the second half of matches.
  • The Tykes have lost eight of their last 10 Championship away games, although they did avoid defeat last time out in a 1-1 draw at Preston.
  • Wolves have won nine of their last 12 matches in all competitions.
  • No Championship side has conceded more headed goals this season than Barnsley (four).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85211431117
2Wolves8521138517
3Cardiff8521127517
4Preston843193615
5Ipswich7502128415
6Sheff Utd850386215
7Middlesbrough8422105514
8Bristol City83411510513
9Sheff Wed8341107313
10Nottm Forest84041113-212
11QPR83231212011
12Norwich8323812-411
13Aston Villa8242109110
14Fulham824287110
15Derby73131111010
16Millwall823311929
17Hull82241415-18
18Reading722367-18
19Burton8224615-98
20Barnsley7214811-37
21Sunderland8134712-56
22Brentford8044712-54
23Birmingham8116412-84
24Bolton8026416-122
