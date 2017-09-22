Tranmere Rovers v Wrexham

National League
Stephen McNulty
Stephen McNulty has played for Liverpool, Vauxhall Motors, Barrow, Fleetwood Town and Luton Town

Tranmere Rovers boss Mickey Mellon hopes captain Stephen McNulty is fit after suffering a virus in the build-up to Saturday's visit of Wrexham to Prenton Park in the National League.

The hosts have one win from their last four games and face a team undefeated in six encounters.

Luke Coddinton could continue in goal for Wrexham who are without injured Christian Dibble and Chris Dunn.

But James Hurst could be back in defence for Dean Keates' team.

