Scottish Championship
Dumbarton15:00Inverness CT
Venue: Your Radio 103FM Stadium

Dumbarton v Inverness CT

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline64111861213
2St Mirren64021411312
3Morton6321106411
4Dundee Utd632155011
5Queen of Sth6312138510
6Livingston623110919
7Dumbarton613248-46
8Inverness CT6114914-54
9Falkirk6033512-73
10Brechin6024514-92
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories