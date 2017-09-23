Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd15:00Morton
Venue: Tannadice Park, Scotland

Dundee United v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 6Toshney
  • 4Durnan
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 17Robson
  • 7McMullan
  • 23Fyvie
  • 20Briels
  • 11King
  • 8McDonald
  • 19Keatings

Substitutes

  • 2Murdoch
  • 9Nkoyi
  • 12Stanton
  • 16Flood
  • 18Allardice
  • 21Mehmet
  • 28Smith

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Lamie
  • 17Russell
  • 8Forbes
  • 12Tidser
  • 3Murdoch
  • 10Thomson
  • 7Oliver
  • 9Quitongo

Substitutes

  • 11McHugh
  • 14Harkins
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 18McManus
  • 20Doohan
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline64111861213
2St Mirren64021411312
3Morton6321106411
4Dundee Utd632155011
5Queen of Sth6312138510
6Livingston623110919
7Dumbarton613248-46
8Inverness CT6114914-54
9Falkirk6033512-73
10Brechin6024514-92
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories