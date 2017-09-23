Dundee United v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 6Toshney
- 4Durnan
- 14Edjenguele
- 17Robson
- 7McMullan
- 23Fyvie
- 20Briels
- 11King
- 8McDonald
- 19Keatings
Substitutes
- 2Murdoch
- 9Nkoyi
- 12Stanton
- 16Flood
- 18Allardice
- 21Mehmet
- 28Smith
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 17Russell
- 8Forbes
- 12Tidser
- 3Murdoch
- 10Thomson
- 7Oliver
- 9Quitongo
Substitutes
- 11McHugh
- 14Harkins
- 15Tiffoney
- 18McManus
- 20Doohan
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match report to follow.