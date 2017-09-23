Scottish Championship
Falkirk15:00Livingston
Venue: Falkirk Stadium, Scotland

Falkirk v Livingston

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 21Balatoni
  • 3McGhee
  • 23Gallacher
  • 17Harris
  • 8Kerr
  • 10Sibbald
  • 7Taiwo
  • 20O'Hara
  • 33Loy

Substitutes

  • 6McKee
  • 9Austin
  • 12Mitchell
  • 15Gasparotto
  • 18Miller
  • 24Blues
  • 28Craigen

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 7Mullin
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 21Penrice
  • 3Longridge
  • 10Mullen
  • 9Todorov

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 11Cadden
  • 14Jacobs
  • 15Mackin
  • 16Knox
  • 19Carrick
  • 20Maley
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline64111861213
2St Mirren64021411312
3Morton6321106411
4Dundee Utd632155011
5Queen of Sth6312138510
6Livingston623110919
7Dumbarton613248-46
8Inverness CT6114914-54
9Falkirk6033512-73
10Brechin6024514-92
