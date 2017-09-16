Hibernian 2-2 Motherwell: Neil Lennon says Easter Road side played like under-8s

Neil Lennon says his Hibs team have not learned lessons from their defeat to Hamilton

Neil Lennon labelled his Hibernian side's second-half display as "unacceptable" after they blew a two-goal lead to draw with Motherwell.

Anthony Stokes fired Hibs 2-0 up but a Louis Moult brace earned Well a point.

Afterwards, Lennon referenced Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers' assertion that his side played like youths at times in their 5-0 defeat to Paris St-Germain.

"Brendan used the term the other day about under-12s, well we played like under-8s," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"It was a good game with a good tempo to it. We were 2-0 up deservedly, although Motherwell looked dangerous at times, and then we capitulated defensively.

"We have an experienced back four and an international goalkeeper and that is unacceptable.

"The last half hour was torture for me. I'm looking at my players, looking for some sort of guidance or some sort of leadership.

Stevie Robinson reckons the display at Hibs was Motherwell's best of the season so far.

"I can accept someone scoring against us as Louis Moult is a very good player at this level. What I can't accept is him being three yards out and free. What I can't accept is my goalkeeper not coming out and taking the ball. And then I cannot accept the reaction. In the end I have to be satisfied with a point.

"I have got a back four of maybe over 1,000 games at this level. Some at international level. I expect then to manage the game properly."

The Easter Road men slipped to a 3-1 home defeat to Hamilton Academical in August and Lennon says his side have not learned lessons from that day.

He said he will "take the brunt of the responsibility" for their failings against Well but added: "It's certainly not a reflection on how I prepare the team and certainly not a reflection on the mentality I want at the club.

"It's not good enough, it wasn't good enough against Hamilton and they have done it again. There was no leadership out there, and that's really what I have to analyse myself and look for some answers."

Stokes' opener came from a controversial penalty after referee Barry Cook had waved away prior claims from both sides, with the Republic of Ireland striker adding a second goal after the break.

Moult made it 2-1 with a back-post header and then smashed home a low second to ensure Motherwell have now taken 10 points from their last four games.

Louis Moult was in sparkling form as Motherwell maintained their fine recent form

"That is probably our best performance of the season," manager Stevie Robinson said. "We were 2-0 down and very much against the run of play in my opinion.

"The penalty didn't look like a penalty to me. The only penalty that was given probably was the only one that shouldn't have been given today.

"We scrapped and battled and played some super stuff at times, so I'm a little bit disappointed we didn't come away with all three points."

Moult, whose contract ends in the summer, was the "icing on the cake" for Robinson, who added: "We love him at the club and he loves being here. There were some who questioned if he would be fully committed, well they can see he is 100% committed."