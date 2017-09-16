BBC Sport - Watford 0-6 Man City: Silva believes 'offsides' changed game for Watford
- From the section Football
Watford manager Marco Silva says it would have been a different game if two offside decisions were given in his side's favour during their 6-0 loss to Manchester City.
