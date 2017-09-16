BBC Sport - Seven up for Coleraine who maintain perfect start to season against Carrrick

Seven up as Coleraine maintain perfect start

Coleraine stretch their winning run this season to seven games with a comfortable 3-0 win over Carrick Rangers at the Showgrounds.

Defender David Ogilby fired home from Josh Carson's corner before Darren McCauley scored from a penalty. He added a second with 20 minutes from the end to make it seven wins from seven for the Bannsiders.

Manager Oran Kearney was delighted with another three points but Carrick boss Davy McAlinden was disappointed "certain things went against us".

Top videos

Video

Seven up as Coleraine maintain perfect start

Video

Canelo & GGG weigh in ahead of 'fight of the decade'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Gareth Barry: Premier League history-maker

Video

Guardiola 'didn't expect' huge 6-0 scoreline

Video

Klopp perplexed by Liverpool draw

Video

Sampson racism claims inquiry has to be fair - Scott

Video

Palace didn't deserve fairytale ending - Hodgson

Video

Palace star Souare's incredible battle after horror crash

Video

Roy Hodgson - The good, the bad & the Iceland

Top Stories