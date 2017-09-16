BBC Sport - Jordan Stewart hits hat-trick as Linfield see off Ballinamallard

Stewart hat-trick as Blues beat Ballinamallard 4-0

Linfield move into second place in the Irish Premiership as Jordan Stewart inspires them to a comfortable win over Ballinamallard.

Stewart slotted home from Aaron Burns' ball through in the first half before poking home his second of the game from Chris Casement's cross.

The attacker made it three after racing clear on goal before Mark Haughey headed home a fourth.

Top videos

Video

Stewart hat-trick as Blues beat Ballinamallard 4-0

Video

Canelo & GGG weigh in ahead of 'fight of the decade'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Gareth Barry: Premier League history-maker

Video

Guardiola 'didn't expect' huge 6-0 scoreline

Video

Sampson racism claims inquiry has to be fair - Scott

Video

Palace didn't deserve fairytale ending - Hodgson

Video

Palace star Souare's incredible battle after horror crash

Video

Roy Hodgson - The good, the bad & the Iceland

Video

Canelo will beat Golovkin's 'brute strength' - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories