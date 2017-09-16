Goal! Getafe 1, Barcelona 0. Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Markel Bergara with a headed pass.
Getafe v Barcelona
Line-ups
Getafe
- 13Guaita
- 22Suárez
- 2Dakonam
- 16Torres RuizBooked at 32mins
- 3Pacheco Antunes
- 5Bergara
- 18Arambarri
- 21Fajr
- 10Shibasaki
- 23Ndiaye
- 19Molina
Substitutes
- 1Martínez
- 4González
- 7Jiménez
- 9Rodríguez
- 12Portillo
- 14Mora
- 15Molinero
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Sergi
- 3PiquéBooked at 10mins
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 8Iniesta
- 11DembéléSubstituted forDeulofeuat 29'minutes
- 9L Suárez
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 6D Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 14Mascherano
- 15Paulinho
- 16Deulofeu
- 21André Gomes
- Referee:
- David José Fernández Borbalán
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona).
Vitorino Antunes (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Molina (Getafe).
Booking
Juan Cala (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Juan Cala (Getafe).
Attempt saved. Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Juan Cala.
Offside, Getafe. Faycal Fajr tries a through ball, but Jorge Molina is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Gerard Deulofeu replaces Ousmane Dembélé because of an injury.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe).
Foul by Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona).
Faycal Fajr (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) because of an injury.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Getafe. Vitorino Antunes tries a through ball, but Jorge Molina is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Juan Cala (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Faycal Fajr.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jorge Molina (Getafe) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Markel Bergara (Getafe).
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Vitorino Antunes (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitorino Antunes.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Faycal Fajr (Getafe) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jorge Molina (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amath Ndiaye.
Kick Off
First Half begins.