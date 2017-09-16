Spanish La Liga
Getafe1Barcelona0

Getafe v Barcelona

Line-ups

Getafe

  • 13Guaita
  • 22Suárez
  • 2Dakonam
  • 16Torres RuizBooked at 32mins
  • 3Pacheco Antunes
  • 5Bergara
  • 18Arambarri
  • 21Fajr
  • 10Shibasaki
  • 23Ndiaye
  • 19Molina

Substitutes

  • 1Martínez
  • 4González
  • 7Jiménez
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 12Portillo
  • 14Mora
  • 15Molinero

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Sergi
  • 3PiquéBooked at 10mins
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Iniesta
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forDeulofeuat 29'minutes
  • 9L Suárez
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 6D Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 14Mascherano
  • 15Paulinho
  • 16Deulofeu
  • 21André Gomes
Referee:
David José Fernández Borbalán

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Getafe 1, Barcelona 0. Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Markel Bergara with a headed pass.

Foul by Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona).

Vitorino Antunes (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jorge Molina (Getafe).

Booking

Juan Cala (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Juan Cala (Getafe).

Attempt saved. Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Juan Cala.

Offside, Getafe. Faycal Fajr tries a through ball, but Jorge Molina is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Gerard Deulofeu replaces Ousmane Dembélé because of an injury.

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe).

Foul by Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona).

Faycal Fajr (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) because of an injury.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Getafe. Vitorino Antunes tries a through ball, but Jorge Molina is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Juan Cala (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Faycal Fajr.

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jorge Molina (Getafe) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Markel Bergara (Getafe).

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).

Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Vitorino Antunes (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitorino Antunes.

Booking

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Faycal Fajr (Getafe) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jorge Molina (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amath Ndiaye.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona431090910
2Real Sociedad330010469
3Sevilla32105147
4Ath Bilbao32103037
5Levante41305416
6Valencia41304316
7Leganés42023306
8Eibar420224-26
9Atl Madrid31207345
10Real Madrid31206335
11Getafe41212205
12Girona311134-14
13Celta Vigo310245-13
14Villarreal310235-23
15Las Palmas310247-33
16Real Betis310236-33
17Deportivo La Coruña301249-51
18Espanyol301217-61
19Malaga300315-40
20Alavés300304-40
View full Spanish La Liga table

