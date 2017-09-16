Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Stefan Bell.
Bayern Munich v Mainz 05
Line-ups
Bayern Mun
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 17BoatengBooked at 56minsSubstituted forSüleat 62'minutes
- 5Hummels
- 13RafinhaBooked at 42mins
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 23Vidal
- 10RobbenSubstituted forRibéryat 62'minutes
- 25Müller
- 29Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 7Ribéry
- 8Javi Martínez
- 11Rodríguez
- 19Rudy
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
Mainz 05
- 1Adler
- 3Balogun
- 16BellBooked at 36mins
- 4DialloBooked at 55mins
- 2Donati
- 20Frei
- 23Serdar
- 18BrosinskiSubstituted forGbaminat 65'minutes
- 8Öztunali
- 32De BlasisSubstituted forLatzaat 45'minutes
- 7Quaison
Substitutes
- 6Latza
- 9Muto
- 10Maxim
- 14Fischer
- 17Samperio
- 25Gbamin
- 27Zentner
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Leon Balogun (1. FSV Mainz 05) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Arjen Robben.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Jérôme Boateng.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Daniel Brosinski.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Daniel Brosinski.
Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Giulio Donati with a cross.
Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Stefan Bell tries a through ball, but Abdou Diallo is caught offside.
Booking
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Abdou Diallo (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Leon Balogun.
Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Daniel Brosinski.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a set piece situation.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Suat Serdar (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Levin Öztunali (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Bayern München 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Danny Latza replaces Pablo De Blasis.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0.
Booking
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Giulio Donati (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Levin Öztunali (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo De Blasis.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Thomas Müller.
Attempt saved. Leon Balogun (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Suat Serdar.
Booking
Stefan Bell (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Bell (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mats Hummels.
Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.