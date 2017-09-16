Monaco 3-0 Strasbourg

From the section

Radamel Falcao has nine goals in six league games for Monaco this season

Striker Radamel Falcao scored twice in the second half as Ligue 1 champions Monaco eased past Strasbourg.

Colombian Falcao managed just five goals in Premier League loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea.

After netting 30 in all competitions last season, he already has nine this term - scoring his eighth from close-range and lashing home his ninth.

Rony Lopes scored the opener from Falcao's pass as Monaco bounced back from a thrashing at Nice last time out.