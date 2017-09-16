BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glentoran beat Ballymena to stay fifth

Glentoran remain seven points off the top of the Premiership after 3-1 victory over Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Marcus Kane headed home the opener in the first half before Curtis Allen doubled Glentoran’s lead.

Cathair Friel then scored for United to reduce the deficit.

John McGuigan caught out keeper Conor Brennan with a free-kick late on to seal the three points.

