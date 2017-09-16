Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid19:45Malaga
Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Spain

Atlético Madrid v Malaga

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20Juanfran
  • 2Godín
  • 19Hernández
  • 3Filipe Luis
  • 6Koke
  • 5Partey
  • 14Gabi
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 7Griezmann
  • 11Correa

Substitutes

  • 1Moyá
  • 9Torres
  • 10Carrasco
  • 15Savic
  • 17Vietto
  • 21Gameiro
  • 22Gaitán

Malaga

  • 1Jiménez
  • 18Rosales
  • 4Hernández
  • 3González Polanco
  • 15Ricca
  • 14García del Pozo
  • 5Rolón
  • 11Castro
  • 8González Morales
  • 28Mula
  • 9Bastón

Substitutes

  • 6Kuzmanovic
  • 10Añor Acosta
  • 12Garrido Cifuentes
  • 20Gontán Gallardo
  • 22Baysse
  • 24Rolán
  • 25Prieto
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th September 2017

  • GetafeGetafe1BarcelonaBarcelona2
    FT
  • LevanteLevante1ValenciaValencia1
    FT
  • Real BetisReal Betis1Deportivo La CoruñaDeportivo La Coruña1
    68 mins
  • Atl MadridAtlético Madrid19:45MalagaMalaga
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona44001111012
2Real Sociedad330010469
3Sevilla32105147
4Ath Bilbao32103037
5Levante41305416
6Valencia41304316
7Leganés42023306
8Eibar420224-26
9Atl Madrid31207345
10Real Madrid31206335
11Getafe411234-14
12Girona311134-14
13Real Betis411247-34
14Celta Vigo310245-13
15Villarreal310235-23
16Las Palmas310247-33
17Deportivo La Coruña4022510-52
18Espanyol301217-61
19Malaga300315-40
20Alavés300304-40
