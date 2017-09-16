Harry Redknapp: Birmingham City part company with manager

Birmingham City have parted company with manager Harry Redknapp after suffering six straight defeats in all competitions.

The 70-year-old took charge of the club with three games remaining last term, winning the final two games to avoid relegation on the final day.

The former Tottenham and Portsmouth boss then signed a one-year deal to stay on as Blues boss in May.

The Championship club signed 14 players during the summer transfer window.

