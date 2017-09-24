Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Newcastle United

Tomer Hemed's goal was his second in the Premier League after scoring in the 3-1 win over West Brom

Brighton edged out Newcastle United to record their second successive home Premier League victory.

The hosts took the lead when Pascal Gross's free-kick was headed back across goal by Dale Stephens and Tomer Hemed hooked the ball in from six yards out.

Newcastle, who had won their past three league matches, had chances, but Mikel Merino's volley was pushed wide by Mat Ryan, Joselu twice missed when well placed, and substitute Jonjo Shelvey hit a post direct from a corner.

Victory lifted the Seagulls to 13th in the table, while Newcastle dropped to ninth.

More to follow.