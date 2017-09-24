Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Newcastle United 0.
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Newcastle United
Brighton edged out Newcastle United to record their second successive home Premier League victory.
The hosts took the lead when Pascal Gross's free-kick was headed back across goal by Dale Stephens and Tomer Hemed hooked the ball in from six yards out.
Newcastle, who had won their past three league matches, had chances, but Mikel Merino's volley was pushed wide by Mat Ryan, Joselu twice missed when well placed, and substitute Jonjo Shelvey hit a post direct from a corner.
Victory lifted the Seagulls to 13th in the table, while Newcastle dropped to ninth.
Line-ups
Brighton
- 1Ryan
- 2Bruno
- 22DuffyBooked at 77mins
- 5Dunk
- 29Suttner
- 11KnockaertBooked at 13minsSubstituted forMurphyat 81'minutes
- 6Stephens
- 24Pröpper
- 20March
- 13Groß
- 10Hemed
Substitutes
- 4Hünemeier
- 15Murphy
- 19Izquierdo Mena
- 21Schelotto
- 23Rosenior
- 26Krul
- 37Brown
Newcastle
- 1Elliot
- 22Yedlin
- 6LascellesBooked at 90mins
- 2Clark
- 18MbembaSubstituted forGámezat 83'minutes
- 14HaydenSubstituted forShelveyat 68'minutes
- 23Merino
- 11Ritchie
- 17Pérez
- 30Atsu
- 21JoseluSubstituted forGayleat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Murphy
- 8Shelvey
- 9Gayle
- 10Diamé
- 19Manquillo
- 26Darlow
- 27Gámez
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 30,468
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Newcastle United 0.
Booking
Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United).
Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
Attempt saved. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesús Gámez.
Attempt blocked. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Tomer Hemed.
Attempt blocked. Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jamie Murphy.
Attempt missed. Jesús Gámez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Jesús Gámez replaces Chancel Mbemba.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jamie Murphy replaces Anthony Knockaert.
Attempt saved. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United).
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Dale Stephens.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Dwight Gayle replaces Joselu.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey replaces Isaac Hayden.
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Attempt blocked. Mikel Merino (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Markus Suttner (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Matt Ritchie.
Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno with a cross.
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joselu (Newcastle United).
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Newcastle United 0. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dale Stephens with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.