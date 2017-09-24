Premier League
Brighton1Newcastle0

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Newcastle United

By Michael Emons

BBC Sport

Tomer Hemed
Tomer Hemed's goal was his second in the Premier League after scoring in the 3-1 win over West Brom

Brighton edged out Newcastle United to record their second successive home Premier League victory.

The hosts took the lead when Pascal Gross's free-kick was headed back across goal by Dale Stephens and Tomer Hemed hooked the ball in from six yards out.

Newcastle, who had won their past three league matches, had chances, but Mikel Merino's volley was pushed wide by Mat Ryan, Joselu twice missed when well placed, and substitute Jonjo Shelvey hit a post direct from a corner.

Victory lifted the Seagulls to 13th in the table, while Newcastle dropped to ninth.

Line-ups

Brighton

  • 1Ryan
  • 2Bruno
  • 22DuffyBooked at 77mins
  • 5Dunk
  • 29Suttner
  • 11KnockaertBooked at 13minsSubstituted forMurphyat 81'minutes
  • 6Stephens
  • 24Pröpper
  • 20March
  • 13Groß
  • 10Hemed

Substitutes

  • 4Hünemeier
  • 15Murphy
  • 19Izquierdo Mena
  • 21Schelotto
  • 23Rosenior
  • 26Krul
  • 37Brown

Newcastle

  • 1Elliot
  • 22Yedlin
  • 6LascellesBooked at 90mins
  • 2Clark
  • 18MbembaSubstituted forGámezat 83'minutes
  • 14HaydenSubstituted forShelveyat 68'minutes
  • 23Merino
  • 11Ritchie
  • 17Pérez
  • 30Atsu
  • 21JoseluSubstituted forGayleat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Murphy
  • 8Shelvey
  • 9Gayle
  • 10Diamé
  • 19Manquillo
  • 26Darlow
  • 27Gámez
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
30,468

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamNewcastle
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Newcastle United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Newcastle United 0.

Booking

Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United).

Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.

Attempt saved. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesús Gámez.

Attempt blocked. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Tomer Hemed.

Attempt blocked. Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jamie Murphy.

Attempt missed. Jesús Gámez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Jesús Gámez replaces Chancel Mbemba.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jamie Murphy replaces Anthony Knockaert.

Attempt saved. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United).

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Dale Stephens.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Dwight Gayle replaces Joselu.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey replaces Isaac Hayden.

Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

Attempt blocked. Mikel Merino (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Markus Suttner (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Matt Ritchie.

Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno with a cross.

Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joselu (Newcastle United).

Goal!

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Newcastle United 0. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dale Stephens with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City65102121916
2Man Utd65101721516
3Chelsea6411125713
4Tottenham6321105511
5Liverpool63211211111
6Watford6321910-111
7Huddersfield62315329
8Burnley62316519
9Newcastle63036519
10West Brom52214408
11Southampton622245-18
12Arsenal521278-17
13Brighton621357-27
14Everton6213411-77
15Swansea612337-45
16Stoke6123510-55
17Leicester6114912-34
18West Ham6114613-74
19Bournemouth6105411-73
20Crystal Palace6006013-130
View full Premier League table

