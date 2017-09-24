Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).
St Mirren v Queen of the South
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 26McCartBooked at 74mins
- 2DemetriouBooked at 22mins
- 4McGinn
- 16McShane
- 14ToddSubstituted forStewartat 47'minutes
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 20ReillySubstituted forKirkpatrickat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Irvine
- 8Duffy
- 9Sutton
- 17Kirkpatrick
- 18Hilson
- 19Stewart
- 21Stewart
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 4Fordyce
- 5BrownlieSubstituted forTappingat 63'minutes
- 15Kerr
- 3Marshall
- 2Rooney
- 8Rankin
- 14Jacobs
- 25DykesSubstituted forKaneat 63'minutes
- 11Dobbie
- 9LyleSubstituted forMcFaddenat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Tapping
- 7Stirling
- 10Kane
- 16McFadden
- 17Murray
- 20Leighfield
- 24Mercer
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 3,023
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match John Rankin (Queen of the South) because of an injury.
Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).
Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jamie McCart (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie McCart (St. Mirren).
Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. James McFadden replaces Derek Lyle.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Gavin Reilly.
Attempt missed. John Rankin (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ross Stewart.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).
Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Christopher Kane.
Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christopher Kane (Queen of the South).
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 3, Queen of the South 1. Jason Kerr (Queen of the South) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen Dobbie following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Christopher Kane replaces Lyndon Dykes.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Callum Tapping replaces Darren Brownlie.
Attempt missed. Ian McShane (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Craig Samson.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ross Stewart (St. Mirren).
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 3, Queen of the South 0. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Match report to follow.