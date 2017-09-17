Real Sociedad 1-3 Real Madrid

Match ends, Real Sociedad 1, Real Madrid 3.
Gareth Bale scored a superb goal as Real Madrid ended Real Sociedad's 100% winning start to the season in La Liga.
The Welshman had been poor up until his strike when he outpaced Kevin Rodrigues before dinking a finish into the net.
Striker Borja Mayoral netted the opener for Real Madrid, tucking in his first goal for the club from close range.
Home full-back Rodrigues had gone from hero to villain, volleying home an equaliser which squirmed under Keylor Navas, before scoring an own goal.
The match was held up for several minutes following the home side's equaliser, as a television cameraman received treatment and was taken away on a medical cart with his leg in a brace.
He appeared to be injured as the crowd around him, in a temporary stand, celebrated the goal.
Zinedine Zidane's side remain unbeaten this season with two wins and two draws, moving up to fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Barcelona.
Bale loves the Anoeta
Champions Real had drawn their previous two league games going into the fixture. They required two goals from Marco Asensio to escape with a point against Valencia, before being held 1-1 by a stubborn Levante.
In that match, winger Bale cost his side by missing a host of chances, but the former Tottenham man made amends at the Anoeta by netting his sixth career goal at the venue.
There looked to be little danger when Isco pumped a long ball into the final third, as Rodrigues had a five-yard head start on his opponent, but Bale showed his pace to collect the ball and his composure to finish.
Youth product Mayoral, in for the injured Karim Benzema, did his first-team prospects no harm by getting on the scoresheet for the first time, but Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo should return to the side for the next game after completing his five-game suspension.
Elsewhere in La Liga...
Villarreal inflicted a 3-0 home defeat on Alaves, leaving them bottom of the table and without a win in their first four games. After the match, Alaves announced the sacking of head coach Luis Zubeldia because of "the results obtained in the beginning of the season".
Former Chelsea striker Loic Remy scored the winning goal three minutes from time as Las Palmas edged past Athletic Bilbao 1-0.
Sevilla moved up to second as Luis Muriel scored the only goal in the victory over newly promoted Girona.
