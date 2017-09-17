Sassuolo 1-3 Juventus

From the section

Paulo Dybala has scored 52 goals in 100 games for Juventus

Paulo Dybala marked his 100th game for Juventus with a hat-trick as they maintained their 100% Serie A record by beating Sassuolo.

The Argentine's opener was a stunning first-time shot from outside the area, before he poked home a second and curled in a free-kick for his third.

Matteo Politano scored in the second half for the home side.

Inter Milan have also won all four league games this season after victory over SPAL on Saturday.

Dybala in numbers:

Dybala is the first Juve player to score in each of the first four Serie A games of the season (with eight goals in total).

The striker is the first player since Wayne Rooney for Manchester United in 2011-12 to score eight goals in the first four matches in any of Europe's top five leagues.

He has scored back-to-back hat-tricks away from home in Serie A (against Genoa and Sassuolo).